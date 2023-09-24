 Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind

The family was sleeping on the floor in their house when the woman, her daughter and eight-year-old son were bitten by a snake.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 03:31 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 12-year-old daughter died of snakebite at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Rani Virgawa village under Foof police station limits on Saturday night, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sanjeev Pathak said.

Read Also
MP: Chargesheet Filed Against Christian Missionary After NCPCR Finds Irregularities At Orphanages In...
article-image

The family was sleeping on the floor in their house when the woman, her daughter and eight-year-old son were bitten by a snake, he said.

The trio were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared the woman and her daughter dead, the official said, adding that the boy was referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

Read Also
MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Dindori, Balaghat; Monsoon Likely To Withdraw Soon
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...

Bhopal: Several Schools Declare Holiday, Postpone Exams In View Of PM Modi's Visit For Mega BJP...

MP: Kamal Nath Refutes BJP Claims On Digvijaya Being Sidelined From Jan Akrosh Yatra

MP: Kamal Nath Refutes BJP Claims On Digvijaya Being Sidelined From Jan Akrosh Yatra

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Congress Election Screening Panel To Meet In Delhi On Monday, Likely To Finalise MP List

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind

Madhya Pradesh: Woman, 12-year-old Daughter Die Of Snakebite In Bhind

MP: Chargesheet Filed Against Christian Missionary After NCPCR Finds Irregularities At Orphanages In...

MP: Chargesheet Filed Against Christian Missionary After NCPCR Finds Irregularities At Orphanages In...