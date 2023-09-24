 MP: Chargesheet Filed Against Christian Missionary After NCPCR Finds Irregularities At Orphanages In Damoh
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 24, 2023, 03:17 PM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): Damoh police filed a chargesheet against Christian missionary Ajay Lal on Saturday after the National Commsion For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) found irregularities at the orphanages run by him in the district. The court of Additional District Judge Damoh has charged the accused under several sections of IPC.

Recenty, the MP government had canclled the registration of the Bal Bhawan (orphnage) being run by the Adharshila Sansthan.

Chargesheet against 9 accused

According to government advocate Girish Rathore, in the charge sheet, a total of 9 people have been accused from institutions like Adharshila Sansthan, Mid India Christian Mission Bible College. The court will now start hearing in the case.

NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo reached Damoh recently and found many irregularities in the Bal Bhawan orphanage of Missionary's Foundation Stone Institute. 

Kanoongo congratulates advocate Rathore

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kanoongo wrote, “Missionary Ajay Lal's institutions in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh were inspected by the National Children Commission and the State Children Commission in November last year. Ajay Lal and his associates were booked under various sections including human trafficking when cases of religious conversion of children, tribal children being made pastors, orphan children being adopted only in Christian families by giving wrong information by its orphanage and running illegal children's homes came to light. A case was filed against him by the Commission.”

“Today the court of Additional District Judge Damoh has charged the accused under all sections. Damoh's government advocate Girish Rathore has achieved this decisive advantage for the government by presenting excellent advocacy against a dozen lawyers of the accused side for two days.,” he added.

