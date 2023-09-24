MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In Dindori, Balaghat; Monsoon Likely To Withdraw Soon

Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The drought crisis in Madhya Pradesh has ended due to good rainfall in the month of September. About 15 days ago, there was 23% less rainfall in the state than normal, but following heavy rains in the last week, it has reduced to less than 1 percent.

22 districts including Indore and Ujjain have been out of the red zone and the drought list.

The figure is beyond 100% in all 8 districts of Indore division, although, till August these districts did not receive even half the quota of total rainfall. There are 13 districts including Jabalpur-Sehore, where 99% rainfall has been received.

The state has received an average rainfall of 36.57 inches so far, whereas the average rainfall should have been 36.68 inches. Therefore, less than 0.5 inch of rain is left. Overall, rainfall has reduced by 0.3% in the state.

Highest Rainfall In Narsinghpur, Lowest In Ashoknagar-Satna

If we talk about the district with the highest number in the state, it is Narsinghpur. So far, 51.18 inches of rain has been received here, whereas the normal rainfall here is 41.40 inches. Hence, 123% rainfall has occurred in the district till now.

There has been about 50 inches of rain in Indore. Burhanpur of the division has received 42.41 inches of rain as compared to the normal rainfall of 29.01 inches, which is more than 146%. The quota has also been satisfied in Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa and Khargone.

In Jabalpur, Raisen, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Niwari, Dewas, Ratlam, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul and Anuppur, the rainfall figure is more than 40 inches.

The normal rainfall figure in Bhind has reached 141%. The normal rainfall of Bhind is 24.11 inches, which is much less than other districts. There has been 34.04 inches of rain here so far.

Ashoknagar has received the least rainfall of 22.93 inches, while Satna has received 23.19 inches of rain.

Weather In Next 24 Hours

In Bhopal More than 81% rainfall has occurred here so far. This week less rain is expected.

Indore is in the best condition. There has been about 50 inches of rain in Indore. This week there will be no rain.

More than 83% rainfall has occurred in Gwalior. In Shivpuri and Datia the figure is beyond 90%. Ashoknagar has received the least rainfall at 73%. There is no forecast of heavy rain in the next one week.

In Jabalpur, the figure is highest in Narsinghpur of the division. It has rained more than 51 inches till now. After one or two days of heavy rain, normal rainfall figures will be crossed in Jabalpur, Dindori and Balaghat also.



It's been raining since last week in Ujjian. The quota has been completed in Ujjain, Dewas and Ratlam. In Neemuch and Agar-Malwa the figure is more than 90%. In Shajapur and Mandsaur alone the figure is up to 82%. Also, there will be light rain this week.

