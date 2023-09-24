MP: Three Batches of IIM Indore’s Executive Education Programmes In UAE And GCC Nations Graduate | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM Indore) marked a significant milestone in its commitment to fostering executive education in the UAE and GCC nations.

The valedictory function of two distinguished programmes, the General Management Programme for Executives (GMPe Batch-10 and Batch-11) and the Advanced Management Programme for

Senior Leaders (AMPSL Batch-01), took place on September 23, 2023, at IIM Indore's campus. The event was graced by Shri M. M. Murugappan, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIM Indore, who delivered the valedictory address; and Prof.

Himanshu Rai, Director of IIM Indore, who delivered the closing address. Prof. Subin Sudhir, Chair - Executive Education, Prof. Manish Popli, Programme Coordinator, and Dr. Mahesh Chotrani, Founder-Director of Anisuma Training Institute were also present on this occasion.

In his address, Shri M. M. Murugappan extended warm congratulations to all the participants for their commendable journey through the executive education programmes.

He emphasized the remarkable diversity that the cohort represented, a true cross-section of individuals bringing a wealth of knowledge from various backgrounds. Shri Murugappan acknowledged that each participant had their unique motivations for pursuing further education.

“Whether aspiring to excel in your professions, exploring entrepreneurial ventures, or broadening your leadership perspectives, your ambitions are commendable. Use this moment as an opportunity for reflection and introspection, both in terms of personal and professional development”, he said.

Highlighting the significance of the participants' learning journey, Shri Murugappan stressed that the programmes at IIM Indore offer a unique chance to equip themselves for larger roles. He urged them to consider how global events, such as geopolitical shifts and technological transformations, impact their respective fields and businesses.

With a world in constant flux, he underscored the importance of staying informed and adaptable. Shri Murugappan also highlighted the power of networking, pointing out the extensive alumni network of IIM Indore as a valuable resource for ongoing learning and collaboration.

In his address, Prof. Himanshu Rai introduced the acronym "FIRE" as a guiding principle for personal and professional growth. He emphasized the importance of "Fortitude" (F), urging participants to take the first step and conquer fears by reflecting on past achievements.

Turning to "Introspective Reflection" (I), he encouraged individuals to question their motivations and understand that life, like a melody, requires moments of silence and introspection for harmony. “Identify what your definition of success is. Personal definitions of success evolve with time and life happens between milestones”, he said.

Lastly, he stressed "Equanimity" (E), highlighting the joy of giving and the gratitude it brings. Embrace the spirit of generosity and remember that true satisfaction often arises from giving, he said.

He encouraged the participants to practice resilience, self-discovery, and the transformative power of giving, kindling the FIRE within as they progress on their journeys.

During the event, Prof. Manish Popli highlighted that this was the first time in IIM Indore's history that three batches from the UAE and GCC nations, in such substantial numbers, were graduating simultaneously.

He underscored the institute's commitment to executive education and its dedication to creating courses specifically designed to enhance the experience of professionals in the region. “Our programmes are curated to not only impart knowledge but also to inspire a holistic perspective on leadership and professional development”, he said.

Dr. Mahesh Chotrani announced the Best Groups for their outstanding performance during this journey. These groups received certificates from the Chairman and the Director. Dr.

Chotrani proudly acknowledged IIM Indore's remarkable impact in the UAE and GCC regions, highlighting the institute's extensive network of over 700 alumni. “The success and growth of the programmes offered by IIM Indore is further reflected in the fact that 30 percent of admissions to new batches results from referrals, showcasing the trust and satisfaction of alumni and participants alike”, he said.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks.

Batch Profile:

S.No. Programme Male Female Total Avg. Work Ex(Years) Nations

1. AMPSL 25 04 29 23 UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

2. GMPe10 26 01 27 20 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,Oman, Qatar,Bahrain, Kuwait

3. GMPe 11 41 05 46 17 UAE and Kuwait

Total 92 10 102 - -