MP: Veera Among 12 Cheetahs In Soft Release Enclosure

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Female cheetah Veera was released into soft release enclosure from the quarantine at Kuno National Park in Sheopur district on Saturday. With this, 12 out of 14 adult cheetahs have been released into the soft release enclosure, District Forest Officer of Kuno National Park, Prakash Varma, told Free Press.

Now only Nirva and Jwala have been left inside the quarantine enclosures. They too will be released shortly. The cheetahs have been released into the soft release enclosures after their health check-up.

They were released after tying radio collar around their neck. Soft release enclosures are spread between 50 to 150 hectares. “In such a vast land dotted with high grass, it is difficult to monitor cheetahs without radio collar,” a Kuno Park official said.

In next stage, they will be released into wild after deliberations. After the death of three cheetahs, they were brought back in quarantine for health check-up. It was presumed that that they had died of infection due to radio collar. Later, it was found that same kind of radio collar was used across the world and there was no harm in using the radio collar.