Bhopal: Drunk Married Man Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married man residing at a rented accommodation in Nishatpura hanged himself to death under influence of alcohol on Friday late night, the police said.

The police added that the suicide came to light on Saturday morning and the incident was being probed. Nishatpura police station house officer (SHO) Rupesh Dubey said man who took the extreme step was Sarvindra Prajapati (32), a gardener. He was a native of Raibareilly in Uttar Pradesh and lived with his wife, children in a rented accommodation in Nishatpura area. His brother Rajesh told police that he was drunk when he returned home on Friday night. He had dinner and went to his room to sleep. On Saturday morning, when his wife Mithilesh reached his room, she found him hanging and informed other members of the family. The police were also informed. No suicide note was recovered.

Suicide Prevention Helpline no. | AASRA

