MP: White Female Tiger Cub Dies At Gwalior Zoo, Her Siblings Spotted Mourning (Visuals Surface)

Sad! 4.5-Month-Old Female White Cub Dies In Gwalior's Gandhi Zoological Park

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A female tiger cub died due to cardiac arrest at Gandhi Zoological Park of Gwalior on Friday night. The dead cub belonged to a rare white tiger specie. As she was cremated on Saturday, the entire park-- the officials, workers were seen mourning. In fact, her two tiger siblings--who are usually fun loving, were spotted restless as they sat quietly under the wooden bridge.

Divisional Forest Officer Nitesh Pandey, after analysing the situation at the zoo, said that, “The dead cub was only 4.5 months old. She was healthy and was not suffering from any disease. Although the exact cause of death can be known only after post-mortem reports come out, the symptoms suggest that the reason behind her death is cardiac arrest.”

The Cub Was Of A Rare Species

Female cub’s post-mortem was conducted by experts on Saturday morning as per the SOP for wild animals and later, it was cremated. At the time of the funeral, many officials of the Municipal Corporation and all the employees of the zoo were present and everyone's eyes were moist as they had spent enough time with the cub, from her birth till now.

According to information, the dead cub was a white cub of a rare species, not only in the country but also in the world. Rewa is actually famous for white tigers. In April, a female gave birth to three cubs simultaneously, out of which this female was a white cub.

