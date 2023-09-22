MP’s 7th Tiger Reserve: Nauradehi & Veerangana Durgavati Sanctuaries Merged

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): By merging the areas of Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary and Veerangana Durgavati Sanctuary, a new tiger reserve namely Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve has been formed. This is the seventh tiger reserve of the state.

The notification issued by the state government on Friday stated that for reasons of ecological, animals, flora, zoological importance, Nauradehi (wildlife) and Veeranga Durgavati Sanctuary is required to be formed as a tiger reserve. It is for the purpose of conservation, growth and development of forest animals in and around them. Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve will have core 1 and core 2 and its areas will be spread in Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur district. It will have forest divisions as Nauradehi Wildlife Forest Division and Damoh Division. The core 1 area will be spread in 1390.036 sq.km while core 2 area will cover 23.97 sq km area.

The formation of Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve will help in the conservation and protection of wild animals, most particularly the stripped animals or big cats. Senior IFS Officer Atul Shrivastava said areas of Nauradehi and Veerangana Drugavati Sanctuary would help in protection of wildlife, specially tigers. As a tiger reserve, it will get more funds and resources.

Sources said state government issued notification of Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve (Sagar) after getting permission from the Centre and National Tiger Conservation Authority. Nauradehi and Veerangana Durgavati have a sizeable population of tigers. By declaration of new sanctuary, more tourists will come to Madhya Pradesh to see tigers and other animals.

