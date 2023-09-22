MP Weather Update: 7 Districts Including Bhopal In Red Zone; Brace For Heavy Rains On Weekend

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains are active in Madhya Pradesh. Bhopal received more than 2 inches of rain on Thursday night and it continued till Friday morning.

According to meteorologists, there may be heavy rain in most of the districts of the state on September 23 and 24.

Senior meteorologist Vedprakash Singh said that a low pressure area had become active around northern Odisha. Cyclonic circulation is also active in the south-west region of Jharkhand. It is moving in a north-westerly direction. Due to this, there was rain at some places in many districts including Narmadapuram, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

The system will be weak during the next 24 hours, but Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara may receive moderate to heavy rains. There will be light rain in the adjoining districts.

Currently 7 districts are in the red zone which includes Bhopal, Guna, Ashoknagar, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi.

2% more rain in western part of MP

Since June 1, an average of 35.83 inches of rain has fallen, whereas it should have been 36.32 inches.

Overall rainfall in the state is less than 1%. The eastern part has received 5% less rainfall and the western part has received 2% more rainfall.

In Narsinghpur the figure is more than 50 inches. It has rained the most here.

Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Katni, Raisen, Chhindwara, Seoni, Niwari, Dewas, Ratlam, Bhind, Sheopur Kalan, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than normal rainfall.

Tikamgarh, Jabalpur, Mandla, Dindori, Shivpuri, Sagar, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Heavy rains expected in these areas in next 24 hours

Narmadapuram, Harda, Khandwa, Khargone, Barwani, Burhanpur, Chhindwara and Betul.

Light rains expected in these areas in next 24 hours

Light rain: Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Sheopur Kalan, Singrauli. , Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari.

