7 Facts You Must Know About Omkareshwar’s 108-Ft Tall ‘Statue Of Oneness'

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
1. The Adi Shankracharya project—which includes the statue of oneness, and the entire Adavita Lok (Shankar Museum), costs over Rs 2100 crore.
2. This statue of Adi Shankaracharya is a glimpse of the 12-year-old Acharya Shankar. It is believed he left Omkareshwar to promote Vedanta at this young age.
3. The statue of oneness weighs 100 tons and is installed on a 75-feet high platform.
4. The multi-metal statue consists of 88% copper, 4% zinc and 8% tin.
5. The 108-feet tall statue has 290 panels prepared by manufacturing company L&T from JTQ China. All 290 parts have been brought to Omkareshwar and assembled here.
6. Advaita Lok is taking shape on 11.5 hectares land at Omkar Mountain (also Mandhata Mountain). The statue of Adiguru Shankaracharya has been installed in the middle of Mandhata mountain.
7. Advaita Lok (Shankar Museum) and Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Institute are also being established here. The project will be completed in 2026.
Artists also performed ahead of the inauguration of 108 feet tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan said, "'Statue of Oneness' will give the message of peace to the world"
