Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan Unveils 108-Feet Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Omkareshwar (WATCH)

Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the 108-ft tall Adi Shankaracharya statue in Omkareshwar on Thursday. Fondly called the statue of oneness, it is based on Mandhata mountain in Omkareshwar. The unveiling program was set to be held on 18 September, however, the event was postponed due to heavy rains in the region.

This 108-feet tall statue is a symbol of unity. It has been named 'Statue of Oneness'. Nearly 5000 saints and sages have gathered in the Brahmotsav near the statue site. The foundation stone of Advaita Lok is going to be laid from here. It will be ready by the year 2026.

This statue of Adi Shankaracharya is a glimpse of 12 year old Acharya Shankar. At this age, he left Omkareshwar to propagate Vedanta. The statue weighs 100 tons and is installed on a 75 feet high platform. The statue is made by mixing 88% copper, 4% zinc and 8% tin.

"My repeated salutations at the feet of Adi Guru Shankaracharya ji and heartfelt thanks to all of you for attending this grand event. Salute at the feet of Jagadguru. Offering darshan of Advaita Vedanta, the 108 feet tall grand statue of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya ji, filled with auspiciousness, auspiciousness and auspiciousness," CM Chouhan said.

In the morning, CM Chouhan also planted a mango tree in Omkareshwar and posted on X, “Today I had the privilege of planting a mango tree in Omkareshwar, the holy land blessed by the blessings of Adi Guru Shankar. The unique light of Adi Guru's divine and virtuous thoughts will bring welfare to humanity. Today's auspicious day has become even more special, because the huge statue of Acharya Shankar is going to be unveiled in a short time on this holy land of Omkareshwar. I pray at the feet of Acharya Shankar that humanity should be benefited for ages by the bright light of unity and the supernatural land of Madhya Pradesh should always be fertile and animated with spiritual energy.”

Notably, Chouhan also expressed his happiness through twitter before unveiling the statue and wrote, “The cultural foundation on which Adi Shankaracharya ji, who propounded Advaita Vedanta by seeing the existence of only one Brahma in every living being, united India in one thread, is his wonderful gift for every age. The establishment of Ekatm Dham is a memorandum of gratitude in accordance with the great personality and work of Acharya Shankar. We are proud that on the soil of Madhya Pradesh, this unique personality of the spiritual world attained knowledge and filled the nation with the divine feeling of unity. Future generations will continue to visit this unique monument and become familiar with the great contribution of Shankaracharya ji from age to age.”