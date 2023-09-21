Indore: CM To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Stone Of ₹1,000 Cr Projects 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several Indore Development Authority (IDA) and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) projects in the city worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

These projects include several TPS projects of the IDA spread across the city costing around Rs 850 crore. Additionally, the CM would also inaugurate the Indore Metro projects by taking part in the trial run to be performed by the end of this month. He is also expected to inaugurate the IDA’s International Swimming Pool and the Naytamundla ISBT.

The CM is expected to attend the Smart City award function to be held in the city.

