 Indore: Shankaracharya Statue Unveiling To Be Telecast Live
The unveiling of 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar will be telecast live at 10 major temples of the city.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The unveiling programme of the 108-feet-tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar will be telecast live at 10 major temples of the city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said that Bada Ganpati Temple, Bhuteshwar Mahadev Temple Panchkuiya Road, Gedeshwar Mahadev Temple Pardesipura Square, Khajrana Ganesh Temple Khajrana, Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Temple near Karbala Bridge, Shri Annapurna Temple, Shri Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Shri Bijasan Mata Temple, Maa Kanakeshwari Temple and Shri Khedapati Hanuman Temple will telecast the ceremony live.

