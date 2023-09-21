Indore: Elderly Man Gets His Auto Rickshaw ‘Rent‘ With Help Of Senior Citizen Police Panchayat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 66-year-old man approached the police on Wednesday after he was subjected to repeated harassment by an auto rickshaw driver. It is alleged that the elderly person gave his auto rickshaw to a person on rental basis. The old man lodged a complaint with the Senior Citizen Police Panchayat at Aerodrome Police Station alleging that even after repeated request, the auto driver refused to hand over his dues for the last 41 days.

With moist eyes, he said it was difficult for him to make both ends meet unless he gets the auto rent, his only source of income. Besides, he is sick and needs money to buy medicines. The police officials called the auto driver and advised him to return the money.

The old man was happy and thanked the cops after he got half of the amount. The auto driver had promised to return the rest of the amount at the earliest.

In another case, an old woman, a resident under the Tukoganj Police Station, was harassed by her daughter-in-law. Being threatened, she reached the Police Panchayat and submitted a written complaint.

The police officials summoned her daughter-in-law and after being satisfied with her version, the case was withdrawn. Both the parties then reached an agreement.

The Senior Citizen Police Panchayat has been making continuous efforts to resolve the problems of senior citizens in the city and they also resolved a case between an old man and a contractor who was an employee at the old man's shop.

