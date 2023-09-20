 Indore: 'Be It Delhi Or Madhya Pradesh, Congress Has No Support,' Says Minister Mohan Yadav On Jan Aakrosh Yatra
Indore: 'Be It Delhi Or Madhya Pradesh, Congress Has No Support,' Says Minister Mohan Yadav On Jan Aakrosh Yatra

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 20, 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a dig at the Congress party over Jan Aakrosh Yatra and has said that be it Delhi or Madhya Pradesh, Congress has no existence.

Speaking to ANI in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, Yadav on Wednesday said, "Congress is going through a phase of disappointment and frustration. Be it Delhi or Madhya Pradesh, Congress has no existence. All the big claims that Congress had talked about announcing candidate list and others among the public a year ago have now been exposed."

BJP has set out with Jan Ashirwad Yatras according to its scheduled programme. All five yatras have reached their final stages with success. After two days, they will start preparing for 'Workers Mahakumbh' to be held on September 25 in the state capital Bhopal, he added.

Praises Amit Shah

The minister also said, "Ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah took charge for the assembly polls in the state, BJP is moving forward with a new enthusiasm." Meanwhile, when asked about former CM Uma Bharti demanding quota for backward women in women' reservation bill, he said, "Bringing the women's reservation bill is a big thing in itself. The reservation will open many such avenues about which our leaders are talking."

Uma on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tabling of the women's reservation Bill, demanding that of the 33-per cent reservation assured for women in the legislative bodies, 50 percent should be set aside for ST, SC and OBC communities.

