MP Fraud: Online Fraudsters Arrested For Duping People On Pretext Of Govt Schemes In Datia; Rs 80 Lakh, Dozens Of ATM Cards Seized

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of an online fraud gang were arrested in Datia on Wednesday. The gang have defrauded several people on pretext of government schemes and accumulated Rs 3 crores. Police have seized nearly Rs 80 lakhs, dozens of ATM cards and sim cards.

According to information, the gang made people open new bank accounts on the pretext of providing them benefits under government schemes.

Later, those bank accounts were used for the transaction of money involved in online betting or cricket matches. Till today, transactions worth 3 crores have been done in those bank accounts.

Also, police have seized 81 ATMs, 50 SIM cards, bank pass books, POS and other material from the accused, other than Rs 80 lakhs.

On the matter, Datia Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma talked to media in a press conference and informed that, “Few people complained that on pretext of government schemes, they were made to open new bank accounts, after that they had know clue about the same. After digging out details about the bank accounts, we found different kinds of frauds done by the accused like online betting fraud, financial frauds and others.”

“The arrested accused were also spendig this money on other activities. Also, we have arrested the SIM card provider and involvment of bank employees is also suspected in this matter,” he added.

Currently, a committee has been made for the money trail and we are analysing all the bank accounts.