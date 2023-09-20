MP Shocker: BJP Youth Wing Leader Thrashes Injured Tribal Man With 'Chappal' In Anuppur; Video Goes Viral

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A leader of BJP's Youth wing was allegedly caught on camera kicking an elderly tribal man who got injured in an accident in Anuppur. As the video went viral on social media drawing public flak, the accused Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha leader claimed he kicked the victim "help him gain consciousness."

A case has been registered against the accused BJYM leader Jai Ganesh Dixit, who was later expelled by the party. Currently, he is on the run.

According to the police, Barnu Singh (57) and Bhoma Singh (60), residents of Picharwahi of Rajendra Gram police station area, were coming towards Anuppur on bike on Sunday.

As they reached between village Bairi Dam and Jamudi, a speeding pickup vehicle collided with their bike, killing Bhoma Singh and leaving Barnu Singh injured. The locals gathered, when Jamudi resident BJYM Rural Mandal President Jai Ganesh Dixit reached there and asked Barnu Singh the reason for the accident. The injured old man was in shock, so he could not answer. The leader lost his temper and started beating him.

Sub Divisional Police Officer Sumit Kerkatta took cognizance of the case.

Ex-CM Kamal Nath tweets

Reacting upon the incident Leader of opposition, ex-cm of MP Kamal Nath tweeted, "Shivraj Singh Chauhan, you cannot ignore this gruesome video. Next to the dead body of a tribal man in Anuppur district, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader is seen beating another tribal man with slippers. Bharatiya Janata Party is becoming a party of tribal atrocities in Madhya Pradesh. After all, what do you want? When you cannot stop atrocities on tribals then at least resign from the post of Chief Minister. The hypocrisy of washing feet cannot atone for your cruel power. You have not only made Madhya Pradesh number one in tribal atrocities, but have also made Madhya Pradesh number one in the cruelty of atrocities. Seeing which our heads bow in shame. Have you given license to BJP workers to commit atrocities on tribals? Sometimes a tribal daughter and five family members are buried alive in Nemawar. Sometimes in Neemuch, a tribal youth is tied to a vehicle and dragged to his death. Sometimes urination is done on a tribal youth in Sidhi. And every time the person committing atrocities on tribals is either a leader of BJP or someone associated with it. Shivraj ji, please leave now so that Madhya Pradesh gets freedom from this cruelty."

Congress has condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the accused. BJYM District President Ravi Rathod said that the matter has come to his notice. A notice is being issued to the said worker. If the allegations are found true, organisational action will be taken.

