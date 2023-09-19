Madhya Pradesh: BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh In Bhopal On Sep 25

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani visited the district and held a press conference to shed light on the party's upcoming schemes for beneficiaries.

During the press conference, Sabnani announced that on September 25, the party will host the Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal, an event set to see the participation of lakhs of party workers, public representatives and officials from across the state. This event is scheduled to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

Sabnani also highlighted that, in line with the directives of national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and state president Vishnudutt Sharma, the state has been observing 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2. As part of the 'Ayushman Bhava' week, running from September 17 to 24, various campaigns are underway.

Asked by journalists, Sabnani deferred some queries to relevant authorities. The event saw the presence of other BJP dignitaries, including Gopikrishna Nema, former Indore MLA and BJP in-charge Nanalal Atolia. This visit and press conference demonstrate the BJP's commitment to engaging with its members and promoting welfare programmes for the people of Mandsaur and the state.

