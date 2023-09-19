Indore: Congress Objects To BJP MLA Hardia’s Entry In Khajrana Ganesh Temple’s Sanctorum Despite Ban

MLA Mahendra Hardia performs prayer in the temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking objection over the entry of BJP MLA Mahendra Hardia in the sanctum-sanctorum of Khajrana Ganesh Temple, Congress alleged that BJP leaders are getting privilege in the temple but laymen are not allowed to enter the sanctorum for the last three years.

Spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Nilabh Shukla said that the administration has done ‘BJP-fication’ of the temple as only BJP leaders are allowed to enter the sanctorum while common people are not allowed to do the same.

Collector and commissioner offered prayers from outside sanctorum

“Ironically, collector Ilayaraja T and IMC commissioner Harshika Singh offered prayers from outside the sanctorum. A BJP leader had entered the sanctorum a few days ago too while the temple administration had allowed the film actors to enter the sanctorum but not to the people,” he said.

The Congress leader said that the administration has put a ban on the entry of the sanctorum during the spread of Covid-19 but all restrictions of COVID-19 are already being revoked and entry to every temple’s sanctum-sanctorum has been revoked except Khajrana Temple.

“Government has revoked restrictions from entry in the sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakal Temple and from all other temples. They have made it a source of income by taking charges from the people to get entry in the Sanctorum or to stand in the front row,” Shukla added.

