 Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Goofs Up Number Of Medical Colleges In Bhopal, Claims It To Be 250+, Trolled (WATCH)
Madhya Pradesh BJP Leader Goofs Up Number Of Medical Colleges In Bhopal, Claims It To Be 250+, Trolled (WATCH)

A video from the event is now doing rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Bhakti Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a quite embarrassing goof up, BJP leader Bhakti Sharma claimed that there are more than 250 medical colleges in Bhopal alone-- contrary to the MP govt data which reveals there are only seven medical colleges in the state capital, including centre-operated AIIMS.

The BJP leader made the comment during a discussion with news channel Aaj Tak. Congress leader Shobha Ojha was also present on the stage with her. A video from the event is now doing rounds on social media.

There are 24 medical colleges in state

When Sharma made the statement, the audience also seemed astounded by this exaggerated claim and tried to correct her on the spot. She then changed the claim and said that there are more than 250 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, which again is a false claim.

According to the state government’s official website dme.mponline.gov.in, there were 14 government and 24 private colleges in Madhya Pradesh for admissions after NEET exams this year. 

Netizens Troll BJP Leader

Netizens are now taking dig at the BJP leader for the unsubstantiated claim. One of the users said that Sharma might have mistook medical stores for medical colleges, while another asked whether she even knows the meaning of 250.

