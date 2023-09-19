Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ Cheers CM Shivraj; WATCH How MP Politicians Celebrate The Day

CM Chouhan with wife Sandhya brings Ganpati Bappa home | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with his family, brought Ganpati Bappa to the CM residence with joy and gaiety.

“Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoed at the CM residence along with the beats of ‘Dhol’ to welcome the much-awaited Ganesha.

He went to Platinum Plaza to get an idol of Ganehsa and then rode him on a decked-up truck to his home. Soon after reaching, CM’s wife Sandhya worshiped bappa and performed all the rituals before bringing him inside the home.

Talking about Ganeshotsava, CM Shivraj said, “Best wishes to all the citizens on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesha will be with us from today, Ganesha will bless everyone and the Vighnaharta will vanish ‘vighna’ from everyone’s life. May our country and state continuously walk forward on the path of development...May everyone remain happy, peaceful and blessed…This is only my prayer to him. ”

Ganeshotsava At Other Politician’s Place

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also brought Ganpati his home and wished everyone a Happy Ganesha Chaturthi.

Sharing pictures on X, he said, “May the well wisher, Lord Ganesha, bless you all with happiness, peace, prosperity and health. On this auspicious occasion, Gajanan, the remover of obstacles and the giver of Riddhi-Siddhi, came to my home.”

Leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh reached the Ganesh temple of Sheopur and worshiped Lord Ganesh and launched the Jan Akrosh Yatra.

Also, national general secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya participated in the Kalash Yatra of Lord Ganesha & the Vishal Chal Samaroh and worshiped the bappa.

