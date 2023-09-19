MP: Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express Skips Bhopal Station, Leaving 150 Passengers Waiting On Platform

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 150 passengers were stranded at Bhopal Railway Station after their train Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express skipped the station on Monday. The passengers had come from Ratlam, Ujjain, Sant Hirdaram Nagar and other stations to board the train from Bhopal following route diversion as Ratlam line was disrupted due to heavy rains.

However, the train did not halt at Bhopal, leaving the passengers waiting. The railway administration later halted the train at Bina for 120 minutes. And all 150 passengers were sent to Bina via Jhelum Express.

Almost 150 passengers were waiting at Bhopal station

On Monday, 19489 Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express was being run on the diverted route via Itarsi-RKMP-Bhopal-Bina. There were reservations for about 150 passengers going to Gorakhpur. When these passengers reached Bhopal station, Deputy SS Anil Sharma, who was on duty, informed them that the train was not halted in Bhopal. Sharma informed senior DCM-2 Saurabh Kataria about the matter. Kataria brought the matter to the notice of DRM Devashish Tripathi.

DRM Tripathi asked Kataria to stop the train at Bina station through the Railway Control Room and help the passengers board the train which is coming towards Bina at Bhopal station. This incident took place between 8 and 9 in the morning.

The passengers boarded the Jhelum Express which reached Bina station at 11:50. After making the announcement, the passengers alighting from Jhelum boarded it and the train left for Gorakhpur from Bina station at 12:15.

The decision is not in the rules

According to railway officials, there is no rule for passengers to park the train at a particular station. Even after this, due to the initiative of the controllers of the Railway Control Room along with DRM, Senior DCM and Deputy SS, the passengers were able to board the train in which their reservations were done.

