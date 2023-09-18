Bhopal: CM Chouhan To Give Away Scooties To Women SHGs On September 26

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The women self-help groups will get 1400 scooties at the convention of Women's Self Help Groups to be held at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal on 26 September. The Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hand over the keys to them.

As many as 50 scooties will be distributed to cluster level organisations of 5 districts around Bhopal at the state level conference and online to CLFs of Satna, Balaghat, Sagar, Chhindwara and Shivpuri districts.

The Chief Minister Chouhan will also provide bank loan cheques to women beneficiaries. About 50 thousand members of women self-help groups will participate in the convention. The Chief Minister obtained information about the preparations for the event and also gave necessary guidelines in the meeting held at Samatva Bhawan.

Message of women's entrepreneurship to go across country

Chouhan said that many of members of women's SHGs have joined the Lakhpati Group excelling in economic activities. They can be a source of inspiration for other members. The Lakhpati Didis need a proper platform to share their experiences. This will inspire women to do something in life and move ahead. Special efforts should be made to bring the products prepared by women self-help groups before the people and give them space in the market. The message of women's entrepreneurship should go far annd wide. Additional Chief Secretary Panchayat and Rural Development Malay Srivastava and other departmental officers were present.

