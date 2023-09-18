MP: 15 Injured After Speeding Dumper Driver Applies Sudden Brakes To Save Cattle, Rams Into Betul-Bhopal Bus

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 15 passengers were injured after a Betul-Bhopal bus collided with a sand-loaded dumper at Sonaghati on Monday morning. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital. The accident happened when the driver of the speeding dumper tried to apply sudden brakes to save the cattle crossing the road. However, three cattle also died in this collision.

The passenger bus of Lakshmi Narayan Company was going from Aathner to Bhopal and the dumper was coming from Shahpur towards Betul. Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the dumper was coming at high speed and to save the cattle sitting on the road, he lost control and collided with the bus.

Three people among the passengers have suffered serious injuries.

Kotwali police station TI Ashish Singh Pawar said that preliminary investigation has revealed negligence of the dumper driver. The case is being investigated.

Drivers suffered major injuries

According to the information, the private bus leaving from Betul for Bhopal covers the distance from Betul to Bhopal in just three and a half hours. Therefore the speed of this bus is also very fast. The drivers of the bus and dumper suffered major injuries in this accident. It is said that several dozen cattle were sitting on the road here. This accident happened while trying to save them.

