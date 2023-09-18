Bhopal: CM Inaugurates Ladli Behana Awas Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Mukyamantri Ladli Behana Awas Yojana during a programme held here at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Sunday.

He inaugurated the scheme by registering the applications of Mamta Chouhan and Deepak Bansal on the portal of the scheme. He also did registration of Sharmila Bai and Sangeeta Solanki in Gas Cylinder Refilling Scheme which has been started from September 15 onwards. “Today, a new revolution is starting.

It’s my dream that no brother and sister should live in shanties. Whether it is small but all should have a pucca house. With this objective, Ladli Behna Awas Yojana has been made. Under this scheme, houses will be provided to those who left out under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Awas Plus Scheme.

This scheme will benefit more than 4.75 lakh families,” he told. He added that during his tour of state, it was mostly women who used to demand houses from them. It is his duty to remove the pains from the lives of poor women.

The State government is making all out efforts to provide houses to poor. With this aim, Mukyamantri Bhu Awas Yojana is also being conducted in the state. The Mukyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana is a big step taken for happiness and respect of women.

Under the scheme, Janpad Panchayats will provide forms of scheme to Gram Panchayats and gram panchayats will take applications till October 5. On this occasion, Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and others were also present.

