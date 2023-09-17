 Bhopal: Scuffle Breaks Out Between BJP & Congress Workers Over Protest For Compensation After Youth Electrocuted To Death
Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A scuffle broke out between workers of Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress in city’s Anna Nagar on Sunday after the kin of a youth who died last night due to electrocution tried to protest by keeping his body in the middle of the road. The situation was brought under control by police forces after which the relatived of the deceased agreed to perform his last rites.

According to information, a young man died due to electrocution while repairing cable in Anna Nagar of Govindpura police station area on Saturday night. He was the only earning member of his family. Following his death, relatives and people of the colony had prepared to demonstrate on Sunday for seeking financial help from the government.

article-image

When the youth’s body reached home after the post-mortem, people started gathering for the protest which later led to a fight between the workers of the ruling and opposition parties.

Deependra was repairing cable in rain

Govindpura police station in-charge Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that Deependra, a resident of Anna Nagar, used to repair cables. There were frequent power cuts in the area around 8:30 pm on Saturday night. Deependra went to repair the cable at an electric pole about 10 meters away from his house while it was raining as well.

While working, Deependra suddenly got a strong electric shock. The relatives took him to JP Hospital in an unconscious state where doctors declared him dead.

