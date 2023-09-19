MP: Guest Faculty Of Self-Financed Courses Seek ‘One State One Policy’ Treatment | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): All the guest faculties of Jan Bhagidari self-financed courses working in Ujjain division wore black bands on Monday and submitted a memorandum addressing the Chief Minister to the principals and additional director, higher education.

The guest faculty of Jan Bhagidari self-financed courses said that our appointment has been done as per the state-level open release as per the parameters set by the higher education department, UGC.

The guest faculty working in the government colleges have been invited by the principal and secretary, Public Participation Committee as per the same criteria based on which guest faculty have been appointed for the vacant posts.

When the standards and rules of both are the same then why such discrimination against us, they asked.

The Chief Minister called a unified Mahapanchayat for guest faculty on September 11 and announcements were made for everyone but nothing was said openly for Jan Bhagidari and self-financed guest faculties.

They are demanding that a similar policy should be made for us as has been made for the guest faculty against the vacant posts.