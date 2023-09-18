MP Viral Video: Drunk Woman Creates Ruckus On Sagar Street, Vandalises Vehicles

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk woman created ruckus in the middle of the road in Sagar district, a video of which went viral on social media on Sunday. The high voltage drama continued on the streets of Sagar for more than half an hour.

According to information, the incident took place at Katra Bazar under Kotwali police station limits.

In the viral video, the woman can be seen vandalising the vehicles while hustling abuses at the bystanders. She then rolls down on the street throwing kicks in the air.

Spectators present at the spot reported the incident to the police who then brought the situation under control.