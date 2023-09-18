 Bhopal BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Defends Godse As 'True Patriot', Says There Must Be 'Reason' Why He Killed Gandhi
Pragya Singh Thakur went on to say it is PM's choice if he does not want to forgive her for past controversial statements.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur | File/ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur, once again, has sparked a controversy as she allegedly defended Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathu Ram Godse, stating that "there must be a reason why Godse killed Gandhi." She even went on to say it is PM's opinion if does not want to forgive her for past statements.

In a recent interview to Aaj Tak in Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya said Nathuram Godse was a 'true patriot'.

"In my opinion, neither Nathuram Godse nor Gandhiji was wrong. Godse was a desh bhakt (patriot) since the beginning, he only went wrong when he killed Gandhiji, but it is worth giving a thought why did he commit such step, there must be a reason why Godse killed Gandhi!"

Adding, the Bhopal MP said, If Godse was wrong, so was Gandhiji because he divided the country and made Pakistan.” 

Recalling her earlier comments on the same issue when she had called Godse a ‘true patriot’ after which PM Narendra Modi expressed strong displeasure and said that he will not forgive Thakur from heart, the BJP MP labelled it as the PM’s opinion. 

“It is his opinion that he will not forgive. What will he not forgive? My good deeds or my comments which were not even about Gandhiji. I just said that Godse was a true patriot,” she added. 

She further said that Godse remained a patriot his whole life and when he committed a mistake he served the punishment as well. 

