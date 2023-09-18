Bhopal: 3 Orange Line Metro Coaches, Engine Unloaded at Subhash Nagar Depot, Trial Run By Sept End (WATCH)

3 Coaches, Engine Of Bhopal Metro Reaches Bhopal, Unloading Process Commenced | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal woke up to its much-awaited metro train on Monday morning. The first batch of orange-lined metro-- comprising of three new coaches and an engine, was unloaded at 10:42 am at Subhash Nagar depot, following a small pooja (religious ritual).

The trial run scheduled around September end, will be done between Subhash Nagar metro depot and Rani Kamlapati railway station to cover a distance of nearly 6 km.

The rolling stocks were unloaded with the help of a crane. Along with that a huge team of metro officials is involved in the unloading process.

The length of each coach is 2.9 metres and width is 22 metres. Also, at present, the orange-lined metro coaches have been arrived to the capital state.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Commercial operation by April-June 2024

On the occasion, Technical director Shobit Tandon said that shortly two more rolling stock (coaches) will be unloaded. The trial run of Metro train will be done after a safety run. According to the officials, metro will commence operations by April-June of the year 2024.

He said normally as assembling work of coaches this work takes 15 to 20 days, but the team will try to completed it by month end.

Read Also Indore: Power Outage Lasts Several Hours In Many Parts Of City

Coaches Arrived 3 Days Late

Earlier, the arrival of metro coaches was scheduled on September 15, but it could finally reach on September 18.

The three metro coaches were dispatched from the manufacturing unit in Savli, Vadodra on September 11 and they reached Bhopal on September 17. The unloading finally started on September 18.

Also, on August 28, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had inaugurated Bhopal Metro train. August 29 was the first day of opening of Bhopal Metro Train model for public view. The first day saw a huge rush of people. Same was the situation the next day.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)