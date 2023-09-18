Indore: Power Outage Lasts Several Hours In Many Parts Of City

Goa: Locals upset over frequent power outages in Canacona | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): You name an area and the chances are that there was a power cut there while it was raining on Saturday. While power was restored in many areas, in some areas, the power outage that started at night continued till Sunday afternoon.

There was disruption in power supply for several hours in many feeders of the city. West Discom said that the supply was affected for some hours due to the filling of water on the very high-tension grid located on Ujjain Road in Indore on Sunday morning.

“More than five grids in different districts of the company area had to be shut down as a precaution as there was water logging in the area,” officials said. Seven transformers in Indore city were shut down for safety reasons due to water logging.

In Indore city, from Saturday midnight to Sunday evening, the arrangements were affected due to the falling of trees or their branches on the lines at about 16 places.

In the last two days, the power company received more than 2,500 complaints in Indore city. Several employees of West Discom remained in the field throughout this period to address complaints related to power.