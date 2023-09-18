 Indore: Property Dealer Dies Under  Mysterious Circumstances 
Indore: Property Dealer Dies Under  Mysterious Circumstances 

Indore: Property Dealer Dies Under  Mysterious Circumstances 

He was at his friend's place when his condition deteriorated.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
article-image
Indore: Property Dealer Dies Under  Mysterious Circumstances  | Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A property dealer died under mysterious circumstances in the Azad Nagar area on Saturday night. He was at his friend’s place where his condition deteriorated. Police believed that he died of cardiac arrest.

However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the cause of death. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi Mishra. He was staying with his brother in the Sanwer Road area of the city for a few years. 

On Saturday, he went to meet his friend in the Azad Nagar area. He ate eggs and noodles. After a few minutes, his condition started deteriorating. He told his friend to bring water after which he fell unconscious. He was immediately taken to the hospital but could not be saved.  

Azad Nagar police station in charge Neeraj Meda told Free Press that Ravi hailed from Rewa and was staying here with his brother. It seems that his condition deteriorated after cardiac arrest. After the autopsy, the body has been handed over to the family members and further investigation is on to establish the exact reason for his death. 

