 Absence Of Digvijaya Singh's Photo From Congress Posters Means MP Of 2003 Was In Era Of Corruption": MP BJP Chief VD Sharma
Digvijaya Singh had served as the 14th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for two terms from 1993 to 2003.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 05:01 PM IST
article-image
VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma has taken a jibe at former CM Digvijaya Singh and said that the absence of Singh's photo from the Congress poster means that the state during 2003 was in an era of corruption.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma on Sunday said, "The absence of Digvijaya Singh's photo from the Congress poster means that Madhya Pradesh of 2003 was in an era of corruption, it was a Bimaru state. People will definitely remember the way the Congress had brought a difficult situation in Madhya Pradesh in 2003."

The hidden strategy of Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath won't work. Kamal Nath became 'Corruption Nath' on the directions of Digvijay Singh only. This strategy, this dual character that behind the scenes is something and in front is something else, he said.

The BJP leader further said, "The then Congress Minister Umar Singhar had said when Congress government was in power, that the government was not run by Kamal Nath, it was operated by the hidden Chief Minister from behind the scenes, who was Digvijaya Singh."

Madhya Pradesh drowned in 15 months rule of the Congress and entered an era of corruption, it became a den of brokers and later those brokerage money were also recovered. You are exposed in front of the people of Madhya Pradesh, whether you put the posters or not, Sharma added.

Earlier on Saturday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also took a dig at the Congress saying that he was surprised and a little saddened to see that the party did not use former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's picture in its posters in Madhya Pradesh.

"I am surprised and a little sad that Congress has removed the face of Digvijaya Singh from its posters. There are faces of every Congress leader on their posters except Digvijaya Singh," the Civil Aviation Minister said on Saturday, speaking to ANI.

Slamming the Congress, Scindia said, "Is this the respect Congress is giving to its two-term Chief Minister that they have removed him from their posters? This is shocking. This is the problem of the Congress party."

Notably, Congress held a press conference in the state capital to announce the beginning of its 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' in the state from September 19. During this, Singh's photo was missing from the poster which was placed in the background.

