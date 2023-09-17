 Madhya Pradesh: Three Women Abandon 40 Guinea Pigs At Gwalior Railway Station's Parcel Office
September 17, 2023
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Three unidentified women left approximately 40 Guinea pigs at the parcel office of Gwalior Railway Station on Sunday and fled.

The unusual situation unfolded when three unidentified women arrived at the railway station's parcel office, each carrying a substantial number of Guinea pigs. Their initial intent seemed to be to book these furry creatures for transportation. However, when railway parcel office staff requested the necessary documentation, the women mysteriously disappeared, leaving the Guinea pigs behind.

Now, the railway parcel office staff and authorities are faced with the peculiar task of caring for these Guinea pigs, ensuring they have proper food and shelter.

According to information, the railway staff initially mistook these animals for baby rabbits.

To correctly identify them, they reached out to the Gwalior Zoo administration, which confirmed that they were, indeed, Guinea pigs. Surprisingly, even the Gwalior Zoo administration declined to take them in.

This unexpected situation has become quite a challenge for the railway administration. Employees at the parcel office, along with other staff, have taken on the responsibility of looking after the Guinea pigs, providing them with fresh vegetables and grass.

In an attempt to find a solution, the Director of Gwalior Railway Station, LR Solanki, has contacted the Gwalior Municipal Commissioner, Harsh Solanki, with a request to transfer the Guinea pigs to the Municipal Corporation.

However, at present, these Guinea pigs remain an unusual presence at the railway station's parcel office.

