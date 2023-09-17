 Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains

Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains

A search was on for him in the nullah of Yeshwant Sagar dam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 11:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was feared drowned in the water flow in Hatod area due to heavy rains late on Friday. He had left his house in Gurdas Khedi village to bring back his brother from Hatod but neither did he reach Hatod nor did he return home. Police believed he was washed away in the heavy water flow between his village and Hatod. A search was on for him in the nullah of Yeshwant Sagar dam.  

Read Also
Indore's Torrential Rains Break 61-Yr Record; Siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam Opens, Patalpani...
article-image

According to the Hatod police station in charge, the missing person’s name is Arvind Chouhan, 22 years. Initially, the family members searched for him everywhere and informed the police when they were not able to find him.

It was believed that he might have fallen in the water flow of a nullah between Gurdakhedi village and Hatod on Friday night. After that, the team of SDERF and police searched the entire area but the youth could not be traced. Also, the family members searched for him at his relatives’ places to know his whereabouts. The rescue team would search for the missing youth on Sunday too. 

Read Also
Red Alert In Indore Today: Monsoon Onslaught Continues
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Health Team Reaches Pregnant Woman On Boat, Performs Safe Delivery

Indore: Health Team Reaches Pregnant Woman On Boat, Performs Safe Delivery

Indore: Verma Nominated In ZRUCC For Fifth Time

Indore: Verma Nominated In ZRUCC For Fifth Time

Two Arrested For Illegally Transporting Beer Worth Lakhs

Two Arrested For Illegally Transporting Beer Worth Lakhs

Man Arrested For Stealing Rs 2L Gold Ornaments From Neighbour

Man Arrested For Stealing Rs 2L Gold Ornaments From Neighbour

Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains

Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains