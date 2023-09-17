Indore: Youth Feared Drowned In Nullah During Heavy Rains

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was feared drowned in the water flow in Hatod area due to heavy rains late on Friday. He had left his house in Gurdas Khedi village to bring back his brother from Hatod but neither did he reach Hatod nor did he return home. Police believed he was washed away in the heavy water flow between his village and Hatod. A search was on for him in the nullah of Yeshwant Sagar dam.

According to the Hatod police station in charge, the missing person’s name is Arvind Chouhan, 22 years. Initially, the family members searched for him everywhere and informed the police when they were not able to find him.

It was believed that he might have fallen in the water flow of a nullah between Gurdakhedi village and Hatod on Friday night. After that, the team of SDERF and police searched the entire area but the youth could not be traced. Also, the family members searched for him at his relatives’ places to know his whereabouts. The rescue team would search for the missing youth on Sunday too.