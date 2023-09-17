Red Alert In Indore Today: Monsoon Onslaught Continues

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): When it rains, it pours.

Heavy rain continued to lash the city for more than 36 hours as city recorded over 293 mm (11.53 inches) rains in 36 hours, which left most of the city submerged.

The incessant rains threw the city life completely out of gear. What is more, the officials of regional meteorological department didn’t forecast any relief and said that the same weather conditions will prevail on Sunday.

The low-lying areas were worst-hit as rainwater entered houses and people had to spend the night draining it out.

The Met department recorded more than (260 mm) 10.45 inches rainfall from Friday morning till Saturday evening. The total rainfall recorded this monsoon, so far, is about 1107.8 mm (43.61 inches), which is six inches more than the city’s annual average record.

Low pressure area over west MP causes heavy rains

According to a senior scientist of India Meteorological Department Dr Ved Prakash Singh, “A well-marked low-pressure area over west-central Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood now lies over west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards across northern parts of Gujarat region and adjoining southeast Rajasthan during next 2 days.”

He said that the monsoon trough now passes through Jaisalmer, centre of a well-marked low-pressure area over west Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southeast Rajasthan, Pendra Road, Jamshedpur, Digha and thence east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of these conditions, meteorological department officials sounded a red alert for the districts of western MP including Madhya Pradesh and 13 nearby districts for Sunday as well.

“There are chances of heavy rains on Sunday as well. The intensity of rains will decrease after two days when the system shifted towards Gujarat and Rajasthan,” Singh said.

Yeshwant Sagar gates opened, Sirpur Lake water overflows

All gates of Yeshwant Sagar were opened as it started overflowing due to heavy rain on Saturday morning. Most ponds in the city were already filled because of above-average rainfall this season, so far.

While the capacity of Yeshwant Sagar Lake is 19 feet, the water level reached 19.5 feet after which all of its gates were opened and water was released.

Meanwhile, water was overflowing from the channels of Sirpur Lake which caused waterlogging in the nearby areas.

Lake Current water level Capacity

YeshwantSagar 19ft19 ft

Badi Bilawali 28.9ft34 ft

Bada Sirpur 16ft16 ft

Chhota Sirpur 15. ft14 ft

Limbodi 14 ft16 ft

Pipliyapala 22 ft22 ft

