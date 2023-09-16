Indore's Torrential Rains Break 61-Yr Record; Siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam Opens, Patalpani Waterfall Roars (WATCH)

Siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam opened due to torrential rains | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore recorded highest--171mm rainfall in 24 hours in September, breaking 61-year-old record. It was on Sept 20, 1962 that the city received 169.8 mm. Torrential rains that started on Friday continue to lash Indore and nearby areas even 24 hours later.

And as the downpour continued on Saturday, gates of several dams were opened. The siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam have been opened as 6.7 inches of water level was recorded here on Saturday morning.

Narmada Roars, Rage In Patalpani

Looks like the rains this time are determined to not only compensate for the long monsoon break but also to suffice the quota of the entire September in just 2-3 days!

Patalpani

The flow of Patalpani waterfall is at it's maximum strength. The waterfall is located in Mhow tehsil of Indore district.

Omkareshwar Dam

Gates of Omkareshwar Dam have also been opened. River Narmada is flowing at its maximum capacity. Omkareshwar Dam is located near Omkareshwar Temple.

Maheshwar

Since Maheshwar town is situated at the banks of Narmada river, the water has come to the roads and people are walking on the same with their legs drowned till knees.

Flood In Indore

Rain water also entered some houses in Malhar Ganj of Piliya Khal police station. People are being evacuated from the houses. Administration and SDERF team has reached.

Indore Administration Gets On Toes

Since Friday noon, it has been raining intermittently and heavily in Indore city. The schools have been closed. Indore collector Illaiyaraja T come out on field at 1 in the midnight. He inspected the arrangements and rescue system made for the need of the hour, also, he strictly deployed concerned officials who could be needed during the rainfall period.

