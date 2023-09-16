 Indore Rains: Providential Escape For Ex-Minister's Son, Friend Swept In Currents Of Choral River
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Rains: Providential Escape For Ex-Minister's Son, Friend Swept In Currents Of Choral River

Indore Rains: Providential Escape For Ex-Minister's Son, Friend Swept In Currents Of Choral River

Swept away in Choral but rescued by villagers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 16, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Flooding choral river | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister and former MLA from Manwar Ranjana Baghel’s son and his friend were swept away along with their vehicle in the swift fast current of Choral in Simrol following heavy rains on Friday night. Villagers later managed to rescue both of them.

SP (rural) Sunil Kumar Mehta said that the incident took place at Ratbi farmhouse in Utiyedi village under Simrol police station on Friday night.

Yashwardhan's friend

Yashwardhan's friend |

He said that former minister Ranjana Baghel’s son Yashwardhan along with his friend Tejas had gone to his cousin’s farmhouse. They were travelling in Mahindra Thar vehicle. Owing to incessant rain, Choral’s water level rose suddenly and swept away their vehicle.

He further said that villagers managed to rescue Tejas after an hour long effort. However, they failed to rescue Yashwardhan. After being informed police reached the spot and found that Yashwardhan was stuck in the bushes.

Ranjan Baghel's son Yashwardhan

Ranjan Baghel's son Yashwardhan | FP Photo

As police were planning rescue operations, a group of villagers reached the other side of the river and managed to rescue him.

Panic gripped the MLA and cops as they were unable to find Yashwardhan. Ranjana Baghel was distraught thinking that he had drowned. However, smile returned on her face after villagers brought Yashwardhan back.

Read Also
MP High Voltage Drama: Nurse Transferred Amid Probe Against Doctors' Negligence, Creates Ruckus On...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Rains: Ujjain Temples Flooded, Ghats Submerged As Kshipra River Overflows

MP Rains: Ujjain Temples Flooded, Ghats Submerged As Kshipra River Overflows

Indore Rains: Mayor Bhargav Calls High-Level Meeting, Appeals All To Avoid Picnic Spots; HELPLINE...

Indore Rains: Mayor Bhargav Calls High-Level Meeting, Appeals All To Avoid Picnic Spots; HELPLINE...

Indore Rains: Incessant Downpour Since 24 Hours Leaves Residential Areas Waterlogged, Slums...

Indore Rains: Incessant Downpour Since 24 Hours Leaves Residential Areas Waterlogged, Slums...

Indore's Torrential Rains Break 61-Yr Record; Siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam Opens, Patalpani...

Indore's Torrential Rains Break 61-Yr Record; Siphons of Yashwant Sagar Dam Opens, Patalpani...

Indore Rains: Providential Escape For Ex-Minister's Son, Friend Swept In Currents Of Choral River

Indore Rains: Providential Escape For Ex-Minister's Son, Friend Swept In Currents Of Choral River