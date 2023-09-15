MP High Voltage Drama: Nurse Transferred Amid Probe Against Doctors' Negligence, Creates Ruckus On Road

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A nurse created ruckus on road alleging unfair transfer at Ladkui village of Sehore district on Friday. Notably, an investigation is underway probing allegations against the doctors over negligence during delivery cases and selling hospital's scrap without permission.

The nurse claimed that instead of taking action against the doctors, she was given an unfair transfer.

https://x.com/FreePressMP/status/1702641448049582391?s=20

Given these circumstances, there were expectations that the administration might take action against the doctors involved. However, contrary to these expectations, a nurse has been abruptly transferred, leaving her dissatisfied with the decision.

Collector Praveen Singh has acknowledged the issue, stating that he learned about it through social media and is currently in discussions with the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO).

Sudhir Deharia, the CMHO, clarified that the matter at hand pertains to the nurse's transfer. While investigations are underway regarding the alleged negligence by hospital doctors, there are limitations to what can be said or done in this regard.

Girish Dubey, the officer in charge of Bherunda Police Station, reported that police personnel at the scene have requested the nurse to vacate the road, but she remains stubborn.

Female police officers have also been dispatched to the location.

