 Bhopal: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Convocation Ceremony Of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University; Over 450 Students Feted
Bhopal: Vice Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Convocation Ceremony Of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University; Over 450 Students Feted

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the convocation ceremony of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University, here on Friday. The Convocation ceremony was held at the Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Auditorium located in the new campus of the college.

The programme started at 10.30 am, Member of parliament Pragya Singh Thakur, Public Relations Minister Rajendra Shukla, Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav and other dignitaries are present on the occasion.

The Vice Chancellor of the university KG Suresh welcomed the Vice President and after the programme started.

Over 450 post graduate students and 23 PhD students to be awarded their degrees in the programme. A strict dress code has been enforced for all degree recipients, requiring both male and female students to don white kurta pyjamas, an Angavastra from South India and Safa from Jaipur.

