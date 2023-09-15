Bhopal: Shivraj Earns PM's Praise For Successful G20 Meets In State

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team for successfully organising meetings of G20 in Bhopal, Indore and Khajuraho. He said that during the summits, prowess of culture, tourism, agriculture and industry was put forward and this helped Madhya Pradesh in creating a new image for itself in the world. He was speaking during the foundation laying ceremony of Petro Chemical Complex at Bina of Sagar district on Thursday.

Talking about the successful G20 meetings in Madhya Pradesh, he said that those who have attended the meetings are praising the state. Shedding light on the journey of state towards prosperity in BJP regime, he said, ‘We freed Madhya Pradesh from fear and established law and order. The old generation must know how Congress deprived Bundelkhand from facilities like road, electricity and water.’

He said that there was a time when Madhya Pradesh was known as a pathetic (BIMARU) state. Taking on previous Congress governments which ruled Madhya Pradesh, he said governments after Independence have done nothing other than corruption. Criminals had a sway in Madhya Pradesh. In such a scenario, how industries could have been established.

‘When you gave the chance to our colleagues, we tried with full honesty to change the fate of Madhya Pradesh, he asserted. Now in BJP regime, road, electricity is reaching till every village. When connectivity has been improved then a positive atmosphere has been created for industries….Now many big industrialists want to come to Madhya Pradesh and want to establish industries. I have full faith that Madhya Pradesh is going to touch new heights of industrial development in a few years,’ he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Congress always kept Bundelkhand as dry. “Now I am having a great pleasure to say that Ken Betwa project has been approved. This will help in irrigation of 20 lakh acre land in Bundelkhand. The scenario of entire Bundelkhand will get changed,’ he added.

He asserted that Congress, Kings, Nawabs and Britishers, all have created irrigation capacity only in 7 lakh hectares, which, during BJP regime, got increased to 47 lakh hectares. Now, the state is looking forward towards 65 lakh hectares of irrigation facility.

