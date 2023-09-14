Madhya Pradesh: Family Dies In A Road Accident While Rescuing Animals At Bhopal-Jabalpur Highway

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a schocking incident, a family met a tragic end in a road accident at the Bhopal-Jabalpur National Highway on Wednesday.

The victims of this mishap include a husband, his wife, and their four-year-old daughter. They were en route from Jabalpur to their hometown of Sundaradehi village, situated near Belkhera.

The fateful incident unfolded when the family, in a selfless act of kindness, attempted to rescue animals sitting on the road. This heartbreaking incident took place near the Naman Dhaba, within the Sahajpur area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Bhedaghat police station.

The family, consisting of 32-year-old Om Prakash Lodhi, his 28-year-old wife Savita Lodhi, and their four-year-old daughter Vedika Lodhi, along with an unborn child of eight months, met an end in this accident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bhedaghat police swiftly initiated necessary legal procedures.

The bodies of the victims were subjected to post-mortem examinations, and the remains were later sent for their final rites.

Authorities continue to investigate the details surrounding this tragic incident to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the events that transpired on that fateful day.