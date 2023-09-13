 MP: Blast At Ordanance Factory Khamaria In Jabalpur, 1 Injured
The name of the injured worker is said as Raghunath.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): One injured in an explosion at Ordanance Factory Khamaria in Jabalpur while filling the gunpowder on Wednesday.

According to the information, the blast took place during filling of multi mold hand granite in F9 section. The name of the injured worker is said as Raghunath. He was appointed on contract.

(More Details Awaited)

