MP: Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between Class 10 Boys In Jabalpur; One Sustain Severe Head Injury

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce fight broke out between two students of class 10th in Jabalpur on Wednesday noon. One of them have suffered severe head injuries and he was rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

Both the students are from Pushpanjali Sagar High School in Jabalpur.

The injured student has lodged a complaint at city's Garha police station area.

(More Details Awaited)

Read Also Madhya Pradesh Firing: 5 Killed After Gun Battle Breaks Out Between 2 Communities In Datia

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)