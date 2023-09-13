 MP: Fierce Fight Breaks Out Between Class 10 Boys In Jabalpur; One Sustain Severe Head Injury
The injured student has lodged a complaint at city's Garha police station area.

Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 02:34 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A fierce fight broke out between two students of class 10th in Jabalpur on Wednesday noon. One of them have suffered severe head injuries and he was rushed to the hospital for the treatment.

Both the students are from Pushpanjali Sagar High School in Jabalpur.

The injured student has lodged a complaint at city's Garha police station area.

(More Details Awaited)

