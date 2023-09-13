 Madhya Pradesh Firing: 5 Killed After Gun Battle Breaks Out Between 2 Communities In Datia
A police camp was set up in the area as panic and fear gripped the villagers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Five persons died in a gun battle that broke out between two communities over land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday morning. Several other people were injured in the incident.

The incident took place in Reda village of Civil Line police station area in Datia, between people of Pal and Dangi communities. Police officers rushed to the spot to bring situation into control. A police camp was set up in the area as panic and fear gripped the villagers.

Of five dead, three belonged to Dangi community while two were from other group.

According to the information, two communities-- Dangi and Pal gathered for the panchayat to solve the land dispute, which further led to another argument. The panch tried to pacify the matter, but to no avail. The dispute escalated in no time and turned violent. Batons, sticks and bullets were exchanged, which led to a stampede like situation. A stampede broke out. Four persons died on spot and one succumbed during treatment.

Barauni SDOP Vinayak Shukla has reached the hospital.

Further probe is underway.

