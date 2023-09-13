Madhya Pradesh (WATCH): Youth Thrashed For Secretly Recording BJP Leaders Enjoying Liquor At Sidhi Hostel Campus

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A few alleged BJP leaders were caught on camera consuming liquor at a Scheduled Caste Hostel in Sidhi district on Tuesday night. As the leaders' close aides saw a youth recording the entire act on the camera, they started hurling abuses at him and his two friends and assaulted them.

An FIR has been lodged against one of the accused BJP leader and his aides.

According to information, the incident took place on Tuesday night, when a few BJP leaders gathered at a hostel campus in Sidhi for liquor party. As they were chatting and enjoying their drinks, their aides noticed a youth secretly recording a video. He, even, shared the clip on WhatsApp group. Agitated, they started abusing the youth and his two friends and beat all three of them.

They also issued threats to the hostel's warden.

Congress party leader Omkar Singh has claimed that the FIR singles out only one BJP worker, while others allegedly involved in the alcohol consumption and the assault have been excluded, ostensibly due to their support for a prominent BJP legislator.

Authorities are actively investigating the matter to establish the facts and take appropriate actions in accordance with the law.

