 Bhopal: 26 Ayurveda Colleges Granted Recognition
Bhopal: 26 Ayurveda Colleges Granted Recognition

Now, students will be able to get admission in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree course under Central and State quota.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:17 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s 26 Ayruveda colleges including seven run by state government have been recognized by National Commission for Indian Systems of Medicine, New Delhi, and the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India for 2023-24 session. There are 34 Ayurveda colleges in MP.

Now, students will be able to get admission in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery degree course under Central and State quota. Seven government colleges are situated in Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Burhanpur, Indore, Ujjain and Jabalpur that have 506 UG and 83 PG (MD-MS) seats.

AYUSH Medical Association national spokesperson Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “The decision to give recognition before counseling to Ayurveda colleges across the country including the state is good. 26 Ayurveda colleges have been given recognition. There are 34 Ayurveda colleges in the state. Decision on remaining colleges is expected soon.”

