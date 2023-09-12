 Bhopal: Stage-to-film Adaptation Of Habib Tanvir’s Classic Charandas Chor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Stage-to-film Adaptation Of Habib Tanvir’s Classic Charandas Chor

Bhopal: Stage-to-film Adaptation Of Habib Tanvir’s Classic Charandas Chor

Rights acquired, casting in progress

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Theatre doyen late Habib Tanvir’s classic play, Charandas Chor, will be made into a Hindi feature film. Karmic Films has acquired the rights of iconic play from Nageen Tanvir, the daughter of the ace theatre director, playwright and actor.

The film, which will be of 2.15-2.30 hours is likely to be released in January 2025. “The pre-production work including casting has begun and we hope to complete it in next four months,” said Kundan Judge who is adapting the play for the screen. Kundan said the film would be shot mainly in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. The exact locations are yet to be decided.

Written and directed by Habib Tanvir, Charandas Chor is a hilarious play centred on an honest thief. Charandas is a thief but has taken five vows including that he would never lie. The play, first staged in 1975, went on to win prestigious Fringe First award at Edinburgh Fringe Festival for its powerful narrative.

“My father, who is an industrialist, was an admirer of Tanvir sahib and had met him on several occasions,” Kundan told Free Press. She saw the play in Bengaluru six months back and was bowled over. “The way it sent the audience into splits could only be seen to be believed,” she said.

According to Kundan, the film will cost between Rs 75 - Rs 100 crore. “Chief protagonist will be someone from Bollywood but theatre artistes from MP will get roles in it,” she said. Kundan said film adaptation would be set in contemporary times.

Read Also
MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Madhya Pradesh: BR Ambedkar’s Statue Broken In Satna Village

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal: Dr Jain Shares His Experiences With Different Shades Of Intelligence At IEHE

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal Metro Rail & Smart City Development Work: Jawahar Chowk Traders Protest, Seek Clarity On...

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

Bhopal: AICC Leaders Hold Meeting With LS Observers

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi

MP Elections 2023: Tickets To Deserving Candidates, Congress Holds Meet In Delhi