MP Monsoon Update: Met Dept Predicts Heavy Rain From Sept 15; Dhirendra Shastri's Hanuman Katha In Bhopal Postponed

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rains continue to drench the entire state on Tuesday. There are chances of light drizzle in the state for the next 2 to 3 days. The met department has forecasted heavy rainfall between September 15 to September 21.

Owing to heavy rainfall, Dhirendra Shastri’s Katha which was going to be organised in Bhopal from 15 to 17 September, has been postponed to September 26, 27 and 28.

Senior meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that the trough line is passing through Northern Madhya Pradesh and Southern Uttar Pradesh. Cyclonic circulation is also active. This resulted in moderate to heavy rain in the state. There will be a slight reduction in heavy rain for the next 2 to 3 days. Low pressure area will be active from the Bay of Bengal on 13th and 14th September. Due to this, it is expected to rain from 15 to 21 September.

Emergency Landing Of Helicopter In Guna

Due to bad weather in Guna, the helicopter had to make an emergency landing. The helicopter was going from Bhopal to Jaipur. It had to land at Ambeh near Talawada in Kumbhraj area of Guna district. There were three people in the helicopter. Among them there is one pilot and two engineers.

19 Districts In Red Zone

Due to the rains since last one week, many districts of the state have come out of the red zone. According to the Meteorological Department, currently Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Agar-Malwa, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Guna, Ashoknagar, Bhopal, Damoh, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli and Balaghat districts are in the red zone. In this monsoon season, from June 1 to September 11, Bhind has received 46% more rainfall than normal. 32% more water has fallen in Burhanpur also. 6 days ago, 29 districts of the state were in the red zone.

Read Also MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Has Huge Approval Ratings Even After 20 Years In Power

Rainfall Figures Of State Improved By 2%

The rainfall figures are also improving due to continuous rains in the state. With an improvement of 2%, the state is now 12% behind the overall rainfall figures. There has been an average of 10% less rainfall in the eastern part and an average of 14% less rainfall in the western part. From June 1 to September 11, an average of 30.09 inches of rain has been received, whereas 34.19 inches of rain should have been received.

Maximum rainfall has occurred in Narsinghpur. More than 45 inches of rain has fallen here so far.

Seoni has received 40.74 inches of rain, Mandla, Dindori-Jabalpur have received more than 39 inches of rain. In Anuppur, Chhindwara the figure is more than 36 inches.

Indore has received more than 35 inches of rain. In Raisen, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Katni, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol and Umaria the figure is only 35 inches or more.



Weather In Next 24 Hours

Light rain/thunderstorm: Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur Kalan, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Clear Skies: Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain. Due to the formation of the local system, there may be drizzle at some places.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)