People Who Lost Their Lives Protecting Forests, Wildlife To Get 'Sammaan Nidhi': MP Chief Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the 'Samâ?maan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife and that its sum will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

In his address to the public at an event in Bhopal, the Chief Minister said, "We have decided that the 'Sammaan Nidhi' will be given to people who lost their lives while protecting forests and wildlife. The sum of the 'Samman Nidhi' will be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh." Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain district and expressed gratitude to Baba Mahakal for the good rains in the state.

"I have come to pay obeisance to Mahakal Maharaj. When we came here last Monday (September 4), there was a famine situation in the state. Due to lack of water, the crops had started drying up and in many places, there were cracks in the fields. The faces of the farmers were dull and they were in great trouble," CM Chouhan told reporters, At that time he prayed to Baba Mahakal, due to the lack of water many types of problems had arisen. There was a huge gap in the demand and supply of electricity. The only prayer he had made to Baba Mahakal was to shower blessings for good rains, for rains so that the crops in the fields could be saved and that there should be happiness on the faces of the farmers, the chief minister said.

The CM also urged the people to offer prayers in their respective temples according to their traditions.

"It is raining well today, so again I have come to pay obeisance to Baba Mahakal. May all be happy, may all be healthy, may all be prosperous, may all be well-being, may there be good crops, may women be empowered, may investment come to Madhya Pradesh, should employment opportunities increase, should there be good education and may all together grow further," Chouhan said.

He further said that would not leave any stone unturned in his efforts, but prayed to Mahakal Maharaj that his blessings continue.